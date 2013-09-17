Treatment of Spider Veins Part of Morrison Vein Staff's Volunteer Efforts for 500 Nicaragua Patients

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Forty volunteers from all over the world with all types of medical backgrounds traveled to Nicaragua in July 2013 to provide free medical care to over 1000 people. Five hundred of those patients received treatment of spider veins and varicose veins from the Morrison Vein Institute’s volunteer staff.



The Morrison Vein Institute schedules an annual medical volunteer trip to a third world country. Under the direction of co-founders Nick Morrison, MD, and his wife Terri Morrison, RN, a team of more than 40 volunteer physicians, nurses, other clinicians and support staff have traveled to Central or South America every summer for the past 20 years to provide free medical care to indigent persons. This year they took two phlebology RN's, two support staff, hundreds of compression stockings, and medical supplies from Morrison Vein Institute to treat patients with vein disease at no charge in Nicaragua. Terri and Nick Morrison are the co-founders of Amigos De Salud, the non-profit organization that supports these medical trips. Morrison Vein has posted photos of its successful trip on its blog.



The Morrisons are passionate about giving back by sharing their medical expertise. The Institute is known for its expert care in treating vein disease. As their website states, “Varicose veins are not just a cosmetic problem. Itching, swelling, restless leg, cramps and pain are symptoms commonly associated with vein disease.” According to Morrison Vein Institute approximately 50 percent of women and 25 percent of men have vein disease by the time they are 50.



The Morrison Vein Institute specializes in spider veins removal in minimally invasive, outpatient procedures for varicose and spider veins, such as sclerotherapy, ambulatory phlebectomy, endovenous laser ablation, VNUS Closure, and ultrasound-guided sclerotherapy. The Institute also helps patients with spider vein repair and long-term management of their vein disease, which is a progressive and incurable condition. The Morrison Vein Institute makes every effort to help patients continue to live a healthy and active life through their non-invasive treatments.



About Morrison Vein Institute

Morrison Vein Institute is a medical practice that specializes in the treatment of varicose and spider veins. Medical Director Nick Morrison MD, FACPh, is a world-renowned leader in the field of phlebology and has dedicated his medical practice to veins for over 16 years. He is joined in practice by James McEown, MD, and the Morrison Vein RN team. For more information, visit http://morrisonvein.com/.