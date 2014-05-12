Health and Wellness Practitioners Interviewed About a New London Wellbeing Business Centre

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- The centre of London has been a precarious environment for businesses since the onset of the global financial crisis. To investigate the challenges a business new to this area of London faces contact was made with a business that provides a hub for other businesses.



Three practitioners/business owners who have treatment and therapy rooms at 58 South Molton Street have been interviewed and asked about their experience of working and seeing patients at this new central London well being Business Centre:



These were their responses:



“I am privileged to use the Wellbeing Business Centre both for somatic coaching with individuals and quarterly workshops designed for practicing therapists and coaches to enhance their embodied presence with clients. The space is simply superb, providing both convenience and professionalism. I have experienced excellent support and encouragement from the management team, networked with an array of interesting colleagues, and deeply appreciate the personable, attentive administrative team. It's a joy to walk down South Molton Street and work in such a delightful space!"



Clare Myatt LL.B., M.A., M.B.A.C.P, M.A.C.

Somatic Coaching & Psychotherapy.



"58 offers by far the best value for investment in terms of facility, design, business services, support and professional atmosphere in the heart of Mayfair-Bond St location. With a luxurious and trendy vibe 58 South Molton St will reflect a sophisticated, approachable and pleasant feel to healthcare practices, adding depth, real comfort for practicing professionals. I therefore highly recommend 58 South Molton St to anyone looking for a well being center in London, with founders/owners managing the center hands-on there is great support and service."



Omer harpaz - BA (Hons) , Dip. Counselling ,MOC. Licentiate Homeopathic Practitioner, Centre for Homeopathic Education (CHE), London UK.



Integrated Bodywork & Massage Therapy. Homeopathic Consultant.



"To find a wellbeing centre of this calibre is rare. From walking through the door and being greeted by the cheerful, friendly and accommodating reception team, the sophisticated and professional feel and the brightness and lightness, it is clear that there is great professional support. That feeling is carried right through every therapy and professional that I visited at 58 while I was researching a wellbeing centre to base my practice in. I have always believed that it is the environment as much as the treatment and the way in which it is delivered, that makes for speedy recovery and good health. 58 delivers it all to allowing patients to feel truly cared for and leave with a wonderful sense of wellbeing in the knowledge that they are on the road to good health."



Caroline Kremer

Diplomas Anatomy and Physiology Massage , Bowen Technique (European College of Bowen Studies)

Full Practitioner Course, Advanced level



Bowen Technique

Close attention will be paid to this new wellbeing centre in central london , UK as this a very competitive industry with many businesses 'coming and going' in prime real estate central london since financial crisis. The plan is to interview more practitioners and get the views of consumers using 58 South Molton Street in 6 months time.



For more information, visit 58 South Molton Street at: http://www.58southmoltonst.co.uk/ Or contact their marketing team on Tel: 020 7706 1997



About 58 South Molton Street

58 South Molton Street is a wellbeing business Centre based in London, UK. It is a leading provider of health and wellness services.



58 South Molton Street provides Therapy rooms for healthcare professionals. It also provdes, Meeting Rooms, Conference Rooms, a Boardroom, and Treatment Rooms