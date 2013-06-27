TreatmentForColdSores.com.au Lists the World's Best at-Home Remedies for Cold Sores

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- Cold sores are an embarrassing problem suffered by people all over the world. Cold sores are the crusty, blistered sore spots found around the lips and mouth area. Cold sores are caused by the Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV), which means they cannot be permanently cured. However, thanks to a number of at-home remedies and topical treatment methods, those who suffer from cold sores can make sure this annoying problem doesn’t control their lives.



At TreatmentForColdSores.com.au, visitors will learn about a number of different cold sore treatment options. The website features a wide selection of effective cold sore treatments, including cold sore remedies at-home and cold sore products that can be purchased over the counter. Together, these treatment methods are designed to alleviate cold sore symptoms while providing much needed relief.



A spokesperson for the Treatment for Cold Sores website explains some of the most popular cold sore treatment methods that can be performed at home:



“When a cold sore emerges, people generally don’t want to show that cold sore off to the public. That’s why at home treatment options are generally the first things people try. At home remedies for cold sores include icing and resting the area or using a warm compress to soothe the area. Some people also have success eating different types of foods – eating grapefruit and other citrus fruits in the morning, for example, can sometimes cause cold sores to worsen due to the high acidic nature of these foods. Avoiding acidic foods can often alleviate symptoms.”



Of course, at home remedies won’t work for everybody. Those who are searching for a more immediate cold sore solution can learn about prescribed medications and over the counter remedies available today. Prescribed medications include anti-viral medications like Valtrex, Famvir, and Zovirax. Meanwhile, over the counter remedies include any medications with phenol or menthol, both of which soften scabs and reduce sore cracking.



Along with featuring information about treatment options for cold sores, TreatmentForColdSores.com.au explains why cold sores occur and how to limit the spread of cold sores throughout the body. The website also explains why some people experience cold sores more frequently than others.



Whether seeking to cure a painful cold sore or simply looking for long-term cold sore management solutions, TreatmentForColdSores.com.au aims to help anyone solve their cold sore problems.



