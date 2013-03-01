Treatments for Neurodegenerative Disorders - Global Forecast, Market Share, Size, Growth and Industry Analysis, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- Neurodegenerative disorders cause progressive loss of function structure of the neurons in the human brain. The most commonly known neurodegenerative diseases are Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and Huntington’s Syndrome. Most neurodegenerative disorders are caused because of genetic mutation in completely unrelated cells.



Browse Report : http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/neurodegenerative-disorders.html



Increase in the awareness regarding mental disorders and the rise in research and development regarding the treatment of such disorders are the major factors that are driving the growth of this market. However, despite large scale advancement in research in this field, there is a lack of complete curative treatment measures due to the manifold nature of the diseases. Moreover, many of the drugs presently available are for the treatment of symptoms of such diseases.



The market for neurodegenerative diseases can be categorized into major segments namely, progressive dementia, dementia with other neurological abnormalities and movement disorders. Out of these segments, the largest market share is occupied by progressive dementia followed by dementia with other neurological abnormalities. The major diseases segmented under neurodegenerative disorders are Huntington’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, Pick’s disease, corticobasal ganglionic degeneration, Lewy body dementia, progressive supranuclear palsy, Hallervorden-Spatz disease, and multiple system atrophy.



Browse Report : http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/neurodegenerative-disorders.html



Geographically, this market can be classified as North American, European, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World market. The major players in the neurodegenerative disorders market are Abbott Laboratories, Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., Baxter International, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Cellzome AG, Colucid Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Glenmark Generics Ltd., Neuro-Hitech, Inc., Roche Holding Ltd. and others.



This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years

This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Reasons for Buying this Report

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

It provides distinctive graphics and exemplified SWOT analysis of major market segments



Browse All Market Research Report : http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/