Tree Free Paper - A New Product on Amazon from Truegreen

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- Deforestation has become a major problem which results in global warming. Trees are cut down in large numbers for the purpose of manufacturing paper and related products. Tree free paper is sold by True Green Enterprise with the help of Amazon. This product is considered revolutionary as it is made out of sugar cane and bamboo grass. Manufacturer assures that no trees were damaged for the production of True Green tree free paper. Customers can purchase this product from the website amazon.com. All treeless paper products are made available to consumers at affordable prices.



Amazon.com website offers ‘Green2 Tree Free Ultra Soft Facial Tissue’ at a price of $45.71 with free shipping facility. True Green also offers treeless paper products like napkins, paper towels, bath tissue, stationery supplies, copy paper and dinnerware. The manufacturers guarantee that all tree-free paper products are made with premium quality. These paper products can be used in both businesses and household purposes.



Green2 series from Truegreen also offers treeless paper products like notebook filler paper, multi-fold paper towels, jumbo roll bath tissue, bowls and pop-up sticky notes. Customers can choose to use treeless paper products and can help in fighting against deforestation.



The website of True Green says, “We believe that people want to make a difference. The best way to do that is to think about the environment and how we can protect it for generations to come”



Amazon.com has furnished the detailed product specification. Buyers can place their orders online by adding $25 worth eligible products to the shopping cart. Customers may also get free super saver shipping over with the placed valid order. Amazon website features the product, ‘Green2 Tree Free Ultra Soft Facial Tissue’ which includes 90 ct 30 cube boxes. The product detail shows that tree free facial tissue is made from bamboo pulp, virgin sugarcane, and is whitened with a process of chorine free bleaching.



About True Green Enterprises Inc

True Green Enterprises INC. has a mission to produce environment friendly products at competitive prices. This company focuses on utilizing alternative resources for the production of better paper products. Innovative ideas of Truegreen resulted in the use of renewable resources. This company is committed to retain natural resources in order to create a sustainable future for coming generations.



