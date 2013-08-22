Tree Nursery LLC Offers Collection of Diverse Species and Varieties of Plants, Shrubs and Trees

Altamont, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Tree Nursery LLC offers a collection of diverse species and varieties of plants, shrubs and trees. Their online wholesale nursery has a large inventory of most common and uncommon seasonal and native plants. With 56 years of experience in the nursery growing industry, they are good people to trust when it comes to buying quality nursery prices at unmatched prices.



Their online nursery has everything one requires for a blossoming environment around their house from saplings, fruit trees, flower bulbs, to large trees for shade. Their online store provides many more breeds of plants to order online with few species unique to their farm, in addition to the items one would expect at a local store.



Their spokesperson speaks about their service, “We have no storefront, we have several fields we dig stock from. We dig plants fresh after orders are placed and take the stock to shipping barns and prepare for immediate shipping or customer's pickup. All Bare root plants & trees are packaged in accordance to American Nurserymen’s standards. We dip every bare root plant in terrasorb moisture gel to seal moisture in the roots. We then surround the root system in peat moss or straw in warmer months to control transit heat and wrap in plastic to further protect your plants for transit.”



One can often discover more breeds of plants in their store with hundreds of different species and can be a great addition to a garden. Whether one wants huge trees just to decorate their lawn with shade or looking for some of the most beautiful flowers for the driveways, their wholesale nursery have everything in their fields and all fresh.



About tnnursery.net

Tennessee Nursery LLC provides a variety of garden plants, shrubs, trees and perennials. Their garden nurseries sell to every state in the United State and 13 foreign countries. Most garden nurseries specialize in native trees and shrubs wholesale providing perennials, ferns, wetland plants, water plant, pond plants, large trees and more. One can buy great quality Plants, Trees and Shrubs including Perennials, Fern Plants, Wild Flowers and more at wholesale price. Just order trees and shrubs from their state certified garden nursery and make the space around the house a blossoming one.



To know more about them, please visit http://www.tnnursery.net