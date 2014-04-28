Tree of Liberty: Who Will Lead the Second Revolution Against Tyranny?

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- America has found a new champion for its constitutional freedoms. Lawrence Allen, author of Tree of Liberty, is out to win the hearts and minds of America's millennial generation, by first trekking them through one of humanity’s hardest-won lessons from the past then catapulting them into the future where they are enlisted in the battle for the very survival of our republic.



Tree of Liberty chronicles the 30-year global journey of American Curtiss Bradley, who returns to an America stolen by a ruling class of D.C. patricians, having had a reversal of fortunes with China. Can he, by resurrecting the Morgan’s Riflemen, launch the shot heard ’round the world in 2020 and rescue America from its post-constitutional dystopia?



In Allen's trilogy, authentic, unique and diverse characters bridge cultures, generations and even life philosophies, with profound conflicts adding a mesmerizing blend of colors. Tree of Liberty is an inspiring and engaging adventure that takes readers on a journey around the world and then back home again.



After immersing in intense first-hand accounts of the tragedies of China’s recent past, readers will never look at humanity, or their own culture, in quite the same way again. Ultimately, China’s state-imposed injustices serve as a cautionary tale for America’s future…yes, things really can get that bad!



Lawrence Allen lived and worked in Greater China for 20 years. In the late 1980s he linked his interest in international business with his fascination for China and launched his career serving various executive roles with multinational companies, starting in Taipei, Taiwan in 1989, followed by postings in Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Beijing.



In 2010 Allen published Chocolate Fortunes: The Battle for the Hearts, Minds, and Wallets of China’s Consumers (AMACOM 2010), a China business book that chronicles the quarter-century battle between the world’s chocolate companies for the hearts, minds, and taste buds of China’s emerging chocolate consumers.



“I am passionate about leaving the next generation with the country in better shape than we found it,” Allen says. “I hope the telling of this story will in some way help bring us together under American values.”



For more, please visit the website: http://www.treeoflibertyusa.com



Tree of Liberty



Available in print and Kindle formats at the author’s website and http://www.createspace.com/4643063

ISBN/EAN13: 0615961746 / 9780615961743



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