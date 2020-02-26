Tree Surgeons in Altrincham, Manchester on Alert as Storms Continue Devastation

Altrincham, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2020 -- Over the last few weeks, the town of Altrincham in Manchester has been battered by windstorms that continue to cause chaos. Many trees have toppled, placing Tree surgeons in Altrincham on high alert for emergency rescues.



The recent few weeks has seen high speed windstorms batter most parts of Manchester and Altrincham, causing chaos across the regions. High winds and rain known by the name of Storm Dennis has led to road closures, causing dangerous conditions for all in the area. These storm was followed by Storm Clara, which has already caused disruption in the area the previous week. There have been many reports of trees falling on to the roads and flood alerts that have combined with high winds to cause concern



Tree Surgeon companies in Altrincham have reported increased number of calls for emergency rescues from fallen trees. George Wilson is a local Tree Surgeon in Altrincham who is one of the many service providers witnessing an unprecedented amount of phone calls for emergency tree rescue services. He comments that; "I have been a Tree Surgeon for many years, but I have never seen anything like this. People are calling me at all hours of the day asking for help in getting fallen trees and shrubs removed from driveways, gardens and footpaths amongst other things."



The Tree Surgeons are being stretched to their limits for removing fallen trees. Many of the companies are small family run businesses that don't have a massive workforce to be able to cope. They are turning people to government emergency services for further help.



Storm Dennis has also resulted in many flood warnings being issued in the Manchester area. It has caused even more devastation in other parts of the UK, causing many properties across the UK to be flooded and the strong winds leading to dangerous trees falling in public areas. Emergency Services in other parts of the UK have called the storm a "Major Incident". People are now being advised to travel safely and be cautious on the roads following many people across the UK having being rescued and evacuated from their homes due to the severe weather. The met office is issuing warnings across various parts of the UK for people's safety. People in Wales got issued with a rare red warning due to heavy rainfall and high speed winds.



