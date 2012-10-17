Treedom Helps People, Companies and Events Neutralize Their CO2 Emissions via Reforestation Projects

Florence, Italy -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2012 -- Individuals, companies and events are increasingly doing their part to neutralize their CO2 emissions through support of reforestation projects around the world via Treedom. Treedom enables people and companies to calculate and then neutralize their CO2 emissions through tree adoption that can be coupled with environmental campaigns and tools that support reforestation projects around the world.



While many people are now aware that trees can absorb carbon emissions that contribute to global warming, few have found ways to become directly involved in ongoing efforts such as tree planting that work to reverse the process. People and companies are quickly discovering Treedom.net which allows them to become directly involved in lowering CO2 emissions through tree adoption that supports reforestation projects around the world.



Participants merely log on to the Treedom.net website and utilize their online calculator to tabulate their annual CO2 emissions. They can then neutralize them by donating trees to reforestation projects around the world via the website’s Neutralize web page. “By creating an emotional, direct interaction between reforestation project farmers, project contributors and the trees, we are collectively able to change the environment as we strengthen our connections to each other and the planet” said Treedom Co-Founder and CEO Federico Garcea.



Treedom S.r.l. was started in 2010 to work in the voluntary carbon market in line with principles of the Kyoto protocol. Composed of young Italian professionals with unique green economy field expertise, Treedom works with a scientific board to develop its methodology for accounting CO2 emission, and calculate the carbon storage of the biomass. The Treedom.net website provides detailed information and active satellite images of the specific reforestation projects supported around the world with constantly updated numbers of trees planted and carbon emission reduction rates.



Treedom also assists enterprises, companies and events in the calculation, reduction and compensation of CO2 emissions generated by their activities through direct involvement opportunities. These include sponsored events, tree sponsorships for clients, and green advertising campaigns that tie these and other opportunities together through traditional media and social networks. Companies can also brand their products with a CO2neutral mark to demonstrate their environmental commitment. “Informing clients on their commitment toward the environment brings companies a tangible return on investment in terms of image and sales figures,” said Garcea.



Treedom can provide a series of tools that help companies personalize their advertising material as well as internal and external collateral communication and marketing materials. Events such as conferences, festivals, concerts, shows and even weddings can also get directly involved in neutralizing emissions produced by the event by involving and rewarding their participants in the support of the reforestation project goals. “We have seen how active participation in environmental sustainability can be a powerful communication tool that brings people, commerce and events together in ways that can change the world,” said Garcea. For more information, please visit http://www.treedom.net/



About Treedom S.r.I.

