Trenchless Pipe Repair Market Studies Research 2019 Detailed Analysis of Growth Factors, Opportunities, Forecasts to 2025

A new report published by Infinium Global Research on "Trenchless Pipe Repair Market (Type - Trenchless Pipe Lining, Pipe Bursting, Cured-in-place Pipe (CIPP), and Sprayed-in-place-piping (SIPP); End-users - Municipal, Residential, and Industrial): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." Trenchless pipes are better and desirable alternatives for traditional sewer pipe replacement. The no-dig technology to fix sewer pipes or the water lines with no tearing up the yard enhances the growth of the trenchless pipe repair market.



Growing Awareness Regarding Benefits in Usage Propels Growth for Trenchless Pipe Repair Market



Rise in awareness about the beneficial factors of trenchless pipe repair, surging usage in plumbing services fuels the growth for the global trenchless pipe repair market. An increase in use for inspection with the help of a camera for faster and simpler diagnosis propels growth for the trenchless pipe repair market. Moreover, growing investments in research and development along with technological advancements and innovations enhance the growth opportunities for the global trenchless pipe repair market.



Dominance of Cured-in-place Pipe (CIPP) Segment Expected in the Trenchless Pipe Repair Market



According to the analyst, the scope of the market is analyzed on the basis of type and end-user. Based on type the study includes Trenchless pipe lining, pipe bursting, cured-in-place pipe (CIPP), and sprayed-in-place-piping (SIPP). Cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) segment holds the largest share in the global trenchless pipe repair market owing to its raging of diameter from 0.1 to 2.8 makes it easy to use in the installation process, with long lifecycle and improved performance over other alternatives. Based on end-user the study includes municipal, residential, and industrial.



Major Key Players in the Global Trenchless Pipe Repair Market



Based on the analysis of the market the leading companies in the study include Charles Machine Works, Inc., TT Technologies, Inc., Affordable Trenchless & Plumbing, Inc., Advantage Reline, Amex Sanivar, Advanced Trenchless, Inc., Perma-Liner Industries LLC, Link-Pipe Inc., and Nu Flow Technologies Inc. are some of the major key players in the trenchless pipe repair market.



In April 2019, Vortex announced partnership with Advantage Reline, "The industry has placed great emphasis on CIPP alternatives and by partnering with Advantage Reline, we can now utilize our Schwalm Robot to deliver our Quadex polymeric materials in pipe and continue to fill this gap in the market," Andrew Gonnella, EVP, Sales and Marketing, Vortex Companies. Furthermore, Toro Company acquired Charles Machine Works, Inc. for $700 million.



North America Shows Dominance in the Global Market of Trenchless Pipe Repair



Geographically, North America is anticipated to hold a dominant share in the global trenchless pipe repair market owing to a rise in adaptation to the trenchless pipe repair technology, need for rehabilitation of the old and retired pipelines in the region. Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at a rapid pace in the trenchless pipe repair market. Rising awareness about trenchless pipe repair and growth in infrastructural investments to reduce wastage of water and improve the quality of water enhances growth for the trenchless pipe repair market in the Asia-Pacific region. Europe shows steady growth in the market over the forecast period.



About Infinium Global Research

Infinium Global Research provides in-depth insight regarding the market, its trends, indicators, and factors that drive and restrain the growth of the market. Other than energy, infrastructure, and mining, IGR also deals in the field of agriculture, food and beverage, aerospace and defense, chemical and materials, healthcare and medical devices, consumer goods and packaging, automotive, ICT, semiconductors and electronics, and industrial automation.



