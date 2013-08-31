Trend Analysis of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD), PetSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETM), PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE), Angie's List Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD), PetSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETM), PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE), Angie's List Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI)



Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) increased +0.27% and closed at $40.56 on a traded volume of 1.17 million shares, in comparison to 1.22 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over +0.27%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $8.37 billion and its total outstanding shares are 206.40 million.



Will EXPD Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. provides logistics services in the United States and internationally.



PetSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETM) plunged -0.80% and closed at $70.43 on a traded volume of 1.14 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.13 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up +4.48%. The day range for the stock is $70.31 and $71.25.



Will PETM Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



PetSmart, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of products, services, and solutions for pets in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada.



PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) dropped down -1.73% and closed at $57.38. So far in three months, the stock is up +10.32%. The 52-week range for the stock is $25.76 and $59.11 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $58.84. Its introductory price for the day was $58.30, with the overall traded volume of 1.14 million shares.



Will PDCE Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



PDC Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States.



Angie's List Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI), after opening its shares at the price of $20.18, jumped up +4.15% to close at $20.96 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.13 million shares, in comparison to 1.30 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $8.94 and $28.32 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $21.34.



Will ANGI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Angie's List, Inc. operates a consumer-driven solution for its members to research, hire, rate, and review local professionals for home, health care, and automotive service needs.



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