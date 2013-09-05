Trend Analysis Report - Analog Devices, Inc.(NASDAQ:ADI), Cerner Corporation(NASDAQ:CERN), Gulfport Energy Corporation(NASDAQ:GPOR), Linn Energy LLC(NASDAQ:LINE)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Analog Devices, Inc.(NASDAQ:ADI), Cerner Corporation(NASDAQ:CERN), Gulfport Energy Corporation(NASDAQ:GPOR), Linn Energy LLC(NASDAQ:LINE)



Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) volume of 1.56 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.60 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $37.82 - $50.00 and the day range was $46.57 - $47.66.The stock opened the session at $46.60, and closed the session at $47.45. The stock showed a positive performance of +1.69% in previous trading session. Analog Devices, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing integrated circuits (ICs) for use in industrial, automotive, consumer, and communication markets worldwide.



For How Long ADI’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



In previous session, Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) traded 1.54 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.40 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $33.82 - $50.85. The stock was a bull and advanced +0.83%, while its closing price stayed at $47.30. The market capitalization of the stock remained 16.23 billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive +5.58%. Cerner Corporation designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts, and supports healthcare information technology, healthcare devices, hardware, and content solutions for healthcare organizations and consumers worldwide.



For How Long CERN will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) volume of the stock was 1.52 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 1.55 million shares. The stock boosted +2.93% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $61.49. The stock traded 1.52 million shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 1.55 million shares. Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company?s principal properties are located along the Louisiana Gulf Coast; in the Utica Shale, western North Dakota and eastern Montana.



Will GPOR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Linn Energy LLC (NASDAQ:LINE) traded with volume of 1.52 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.94 million shares. The stock decreased -0.50% and finished the trading at $24.11. The market capitalization of the stock remained 5.67 billion. The beta of the stock remained 0.66. Linn Energy, LLC, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. The company’s properties are located in the Mid-Continent, the Williston/Powder River basin, California, and East Texas in the United States.



Will LINE Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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