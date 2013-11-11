Trend Analysis Report: Ariad Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARIA), Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DTEGY), Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL), Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Ariad Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARIA), Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DTEGY), Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL), Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY)



Ariad Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARIA) opened its shares at the price of $2.30 for the day. Its closing price was $2.32 after gaining +1.31% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 6.29 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 20.90 million shares. The beta of ARIA stands at0.87. ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for cancer patients.



Why Should Investors Buy ARIA After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DTEGY) percentage change surged +0.65% to close at $15.21 with the total traded volume of 384,873.00 shares, and average volume of 538,570.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $10.34 - $16.34, while its day lowest price was $15.07 and it hit its day highest price at $15.24. Deutsche Telekom AG operates as an integrated telecommunication company. The company offers fixed-network services, such as voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology.



Will DTEGY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) started its trading session with the price of $13.03 and closed at $13.35 by scoring +2.61%. MRVL’s stocks traded with total volume of 6.25 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 7.42 million shares. The beta of MRVL stands at 0.97. Day range of the stock was $13.00 -$13.35. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone ARM-based microprocessor integrated circuits.



For How Long MRVL’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY) ended its day with the loss of -3.23% and closed at the price of $0.900 after opening at $0.93. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 519,793.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 372,228.00 shares. Affymax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies that improve the lives of patients with kidney diseases, and other serious and life-threatening illnesses.



Will AFFY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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