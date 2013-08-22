Trend Analysis Report - Avago Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:AVGO), Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR), Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (ADR) (NASDAQ:CTRP), CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on Avago Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:AVGO), Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR), Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (ADR) (NASDAQ:CTRP), CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)



Avago Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:AVGO) opened the session at $36.64, remained amid the day range of $36.38 - $36.99, and recently traded at $36.59. The stock showed a negative performance of -0.54% in the recent trading session. The stock gained a volume of 1.44M shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.78M shares. Avago Technologies Limited (Avago) is a designer, developer and global supplier of a range of analog semiconductor devices with a focus on III-V based products.



Has AVGO Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) traded with volume of 118,847.00 shares in the recent trading session and the average volume of the stock remained 1.43M shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $31.33 - $49.61. The stock showed a negative movement of -1.71% and was recently trading at $42.59. The market capitalization of the stock remained 4.65B. Lamar Advertising Company is an outdoor advertising company in the United States. The Company operates in the advertising segment. The Company sells advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches and logo plates.



Has LAMR Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (ADR) (NASDAQ:CTRP) exchanged 1.43M shares and the average volume remained 2.72M shares. The stock declined -1.90% and was moving at $45.37. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 129.77 million. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (Ctrip) is a travel service provider for hotel accommodations, airline tickets and packaged tours in China. Ctrip aggregates information on hotels and flights and enables its customers to make hotel and flight bookings.



Will CTRP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) gained volume of 1.41M shares, while the average volume remained 2.05M shares. The stock decreased -0.14% and remained at $72.29. The one month trend of the stock was 90% and the three month trend remained negative -1.45%. CME Group Inc. (CME Group) offers a range of global products across all asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, metals, weather and real estate.



Will CME Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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