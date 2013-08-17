Trend Analysis Report - Companhia Energetica Minas Gerais (ADR)(NYSE:CIG), Nabors Industries Ltd.(NYSE:NBR),Intrepid Potash, Inc.(NYSE:IPI), NQ Mobile Inc (ADR)(NYSE:NQ )

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Companhia Energetica Minas Gerais (ADR)(NYSE:CIG), Nabors Industries Ltd.(NYSE:NBR),Intrepid Potash, Inc.(NYSE:IPI), NQ Mobile Inc (ADR)(NYSE:NQ )



Companhia Energetica Minas Gerais (ADR)(NYSE:CIG) opened its shares at the price of $8.46 for the day. Its closing price was $8.26 after declining -3.17% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.58M shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.29M shares. The beta of CIG stands at +0.88. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais Cemig is a Brazil-based holding company primarily engaged in the electricity sector. The Company is mainly active in the construction and operation of systems of production, transformation, transmission, distribution and commercialization of electric power.



Will CIG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Nabors Industries Ltd.(NYSE:NBR) percentage change decline -0.51% to close at $15.63 with the total traded volume of 2.56M shares, more than average volume of 4.42M. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.0001 - $0.0037, while its day lowest price was $0.0017 and it hit its day highest price at $0.0021. Expert Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company that markets various financial products and services through Expert Financing & Investments and Expert Group Title Services.



Will NBR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Intrepid Potash, Inc.(NYSE:IPI) remained among the day advancers and traded with volume of 2.54M shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 3.01M shares. Then 52 week range of the stock remained $10.60- $24.70, while its day lowest price was $12.07 and it hit its day highest price at $12.85. IPI total market capitalization is $913.03M shares. Intrepid Potash, Inc.( Intrepid) is a producer of muriate of potash (potassium chloride or potash) in the United States and are engaged the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite (sulfate of potash magnesia), another mineral containing potassium, magnesium, and sulfate.



Can Investors Bet on IPI after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



NQ Mobile Inc (ADR)(NYSE:NQ) started its trading session with the price of $17.86 and closed at $17.98 after gain +1.58%. GBGLF stocks traded with total volume of 2.53M shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.22M shares. Day range of the stock was 16.90-$018.00. NQ Mobile Inc. (NQ), formerly NetQin Mobile Inc., is a holding company. The Company is a global provider of mobile Internet services focusing on security, privacy and productivity. The Company is a provider of Freemium subscription services with approximately 242 million registered user accounts in over 150 countries.



For How Long NQ Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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