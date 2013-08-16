Trend Analysis Report - Compuware Corporation (NASDAQ:CPWR), D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), IAMGOLD Corp (USA) (NYSE:IAG), Yamana Gold Inc. (USA) (NYSE:AUY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Compuware Corporation (NASDAQ:CPWR), D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), IAMGOLD Corp (USA) (NYSE:IAG), Yamana Gold Inc. (USA) (NYSE:AUY)



Compuware Corporation (NASDAQ:CPWR) opened the session at $11.10, remained amid the day range of $11.01 - $11.23, and closed the session at $11.07. The stock showed a negative performance of -0.81% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 1.24 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 2.32 million shares. Compuware Corporation provides services, software, and practices for information technology (IT) organizations worldwide. The company?s Application Performance Management segment offers software-as-a-service solutions to test and monitor the performance, availability, and quality of companies Web and mobile applications.



Has CPWR Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) traded with volume of 16.23 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 7.62 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $17.59 - $27.75. The stock showed a positive movement of +5.69% and closed its session at $19.12. The market capitalization of the stock remained 6.17 billion. D.R. Horton, Inc. operates as a homebuilding company. The company engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 26 states and 77 markets in the United States primarily under the D.R. Horton, America?s Builder name. It builds traditional single-family detached homes; and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, triplexes, and condominiums.



For How Long DHI will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



IAMGOLD Corp (USA) (NYSE:IAG) exchanged 15.69 million shares and the average volume remained 6.53 million shares. The stock escalated +10.81% and closed the session at $6.46. The beta of the stock remained 0.59 and the EPS of the stock remained 0.38. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 376.60 million. IAMGOLD Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mining properties. Its products include gold, silver, niobium, and copper deposits. The company holds interests in five operating gold mines, and a niobium mine, as well as exploration and development projects located in Africa and South America.



Will IAG Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Yamana Gold Inc. (USA) (NYSE:AUY) gained volume of 15.47 million shares, while the average volume remained 8.30 million shares. The stock advanced +6.01% and finished the session Thursday at $11.47. The EPS of the stock remained 0.42. The one month of the stock was +18.25% and three month trend remained positive +3.43%. Yamana Gold Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties, primarily gold. It also explores for copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver metals.



Why Should Investors Buy AUY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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