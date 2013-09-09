Trend Analysis Report: Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG), Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF), Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH), Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:UPL)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG), Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF), Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH), Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:UPL)



Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) opened its shares at the price of $57.61 for the day. Its closing price was $56.96 after losing -0.73% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.3 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.88 million shares.



Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, engages in the provision of various merchandise products in the United States.



Has DG Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) percentage change surged +1.02% to close at $24.77 with the total traded volume of 2.3 million shares, and average volume of 2.12 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $19.52 - $27.17, while its day lowest price was $24.44 and it hit its day highest price at $24.91.



Fidelity National Financial, Inc. provides title insurance, mortgage services, and diversified services in the United States.



Will FNF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) started its trading session with the price of $39.50and closed at $39.68by scoring +1.02%. CYH’s stocks traded with total volume of 2.3 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.94 million shares. The beta of CYH stands at 1.66. Day range of the stock was $38.91 -$40.00.



Community Health Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides general and specialized hospital healthcare services to patients in the United States.



For How Long CYH’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:UPL) ended its day with the loss of -0.10% and closed at the price of $20.36 after opening at $20.35. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.29 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 3.13 million shares.



Has UPL Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



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