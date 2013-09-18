Trend Analysis Report - Duke Realty Corp(NYSE:DRE), Key Energy Services, Inc.(NYSE:KEG), WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (ETF)(NYSEARCA:EPI ), Regis Corporation(NYSE:RGS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Duke Realty Corp(NYSE:DRE), Key Energy Services, Inc.(NYSE:KEG), WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (ETF)(NYSEARCA:EPI ), Regis Corporation(NYSE:RGS)



Duke Realty Corp(NYSE:DRE) increased 0.39% and closed at $15.54on a traded volume of 1.58 million shares, in comparison to 2.43 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 13.1%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $5.05 billion and its total outstanding shares are 325.04 million. Duke Realty Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States.



What was the Moving Force behind DRE On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on DRE



Key Energy Services, Inc.(NYSE:KEG) soared 1.89% and closed at $7.56 on a traded volume of 1.57 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.94 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 23.33%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $7.38 and $7.61. Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States and internationally.



For How Long KEG will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (ETF)(NYSEARCA:EPI ) closed at $15.69. So far in three months, the stock is down -6.99%. The 52-week range for the stock is $12.99 and $20.50 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $15.71. Its introductory price for the day was $15.68, with the overall traded volume of 15.68 million shares.



How Should Investors Trade EPI Now? Don’t Miss out a Special Trend Analysis



Regis Corporation(NYSE:RGS) after opening its shares at the price of $14.96, dropped -0.20% to close at $14.97 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.54 million shares, in comparison to 8 320,810.00 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $14.81 and $19.59and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $15.08. Its introductory price for the day was $14.96. Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons for men, women, and children in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom.



Will RGS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/