Trend Analysis Report - Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE), American Capital Agency Corp.(NASDAQ:AGNC), Twenty-First Century Fox Inc(NASDAQ:FOXA), QUALCOMM, Inc.(NASDAQ:QCOM)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on:Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE), American Capital Agency Corp.(NASDAQ:AGNC), Twenty-First Century Fox Inc(NASDAQ:FOXA), QUALCOMM, Inc.(NASDAQ:QCOM)



Expedia Inc(NASDAQ:EXPE) after opening its shares at the price of $49.85, jumped up +5.10% to close at $48.84 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 10.16 million shares, in comparison to 4.86 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $45.69 and $68.09 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $51.31. Its introductory price for the day was $49.85. Expedia, Inc. (Expedia) is an online travel company. As of December 31, 2011, the Company's portfolio of travel brands featuring supply portfolio, including over 145,000 hotels in 200 countries, 300 airlines, packages, rental cars, cruises, as well as destination services and activities.



Will EXPE Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



American Capital Agency Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) soared +5.75% and closed at $22.82 on a traded volume of 10.08 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 6.87 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -18.65%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $21.70 and $22.84. American Capital Agency Corp. (AGNC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company earns income primarily from investing on a leveraged basis in agency mortgage-backed securities.



For How Long AGNC will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Twenty-First Century Fox Inc(NASDAQ:FOXA) jumped up +0.34% and closed at $32.19. So far in three months, the stock is down -2.07%. The 52-week range for the stock is $26.99 and $33.84 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $32.33. Its introductory price for the day was $32.11, with the overall traded volume of 9.01 million shares. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc., formerly News Corporation, has a portfolio of cable, broadcast, film, pay television and satellite assets spanning six continents across the globe.



Why Should Investors Buy FOXA After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



QUALCOMM, Inc.(NASDAQ:QCOM), increased 0.03% and closed at $67.15 on a traded volume of 8.37 million shares, in comparison to 12.62 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over +10.74%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $115.19 billion and its total outstanding shares are 1.72 billion. QUALCOMM Incorporated (Qualcomm), incorporated on August 15, 1991, is engaged in design, manufacture, have manufactured on its behalf and market digital communications products and services based on code division multiple access (CDMA), Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDMA) and other technologies.



For How Long QCOM’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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