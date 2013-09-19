Trend Analysis Report - Firstmerit Corp(NASDAQ:FMER) , iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (ETF)(NASDAQ:IBB) , Monster Beverage Corp(NASDAQ:MNST), PACCAR Inc(NASDAQ:PCAR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Firstmerit Corp(NASDAQ:FMER) , iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (ETF)(NASDAQ:IBB) , Monster Beverage Corp(NASDAQ:MNST), PACCAR Inc(NASDAQ:PCAR)



Firstmerit Corp(NASDAQ:FMER) remained a bear for the day as it reported the loss momentum of -0.33% and closed at $21.27 after gaining total volume of 1.17 million shares. Its introductory price for the day was $21.40. So far, the company’s stock is up 8.74% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a gain of 31.62%. FirstMerit Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstMerit Bank, N.A. that provides various banking, fiduciary, financial, insurance, and investment services to corporate, institutional, and individual customers.



Has FMER Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (ETF)(NASDAQ:IBB) reported the gain of 1.05% and closed at $ 211.19 with the total traded volume of 1.16M shares. The stock's opening price was $ 209.99. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 4.05 billion.



The 52-week price range of the stock remained $125.63 - $212.03, while during last trade its minimum price was $208.23 and it gained its highest price of $212.03. Shares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index).



For How Long IBB will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Monster Beverage Corp(NASDAQ:MNST) ended its day with the gaining stream with the rise of 1.76% and closed at the price of $58.03 after opening at $57.04. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.23 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.46 million shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $56.49, while it touched its highest price for the day at $58.17. MNST beta value stands at 0.22 points. Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes alternative beverage category beverages in the United States and internationally.



For How Long MNST Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



PACCAR Inc(NASDAQ:PCAR) reported the gain of +1.26%, to close at $57.69, with the overall traded volume of 1.16 million shares.



So far, in the past three months, the stock is up 5.83%. The 52-week range for the stock is $39.43 and $60.00 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $57.88. Its introductory price for the day was $56.87. PACCAR Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks and related aftermarket parts worldwide



Will PCAR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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