Trend Analysis Report - Forest Oil Corporation(NYSE:FST), Duke Realty Corp(NYSE:DRE), InvenSense Inc(NYSE:INVN), Quicksilver Resources Inc(NYSE:KWK)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on:Forest Oil Corporation(NYSE:FST), Duke Realty Corp(NYSE:DRE), InvenSense Inc(NYSE:INVN), Quicksilver Resources Inc(NYSE:KWK).



Forest Oil Corporation(NYSE:FST) ended higher +3.35% and complete the day at $5.55. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 2.41 million. After opening at $5.36, the stock hit as high as $5.56. However, it traded between $3.77 and $9.32 over the last twelve months.

Forest Oil Corporation (Forest) is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in North America.



For How Long FST will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Duke Realty Corp(NYSE:DRE) closed yesterday at $14.91, a +1.77% increase. Around 2.39 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 2.19 million shares. The company is now valued at around $4.85 billion.

Duke Realty Corporation (Duke) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates in three segments, the first two of which consist of the ownership and rental of office and industrial real estate investments.



For How Long DRE Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



InvenSense Inc(NYSE:INVN) moved -1.04 percent lower at $17.09 and traded between $17.04 and $17.40 after opening the day at $17.30. Its performance over the last five days remained 4.72%, which stands at 8.3% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 53.83%.

InvenSense, Inc. designs and fabricates micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) technologies. Its solution is comprised of an integrated circuit (IC) that incorporates motions sensors such as gyroscopes with associated software



Why Should Investors Buy INVN After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Quicksilver Resources Inc(NYSE:KWK) shares rose, gaining +1.83 percent to close at $1.67. The stock is down around -41.61% this year and -60.05% for the last 12 months. Around 2.36 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 2.69 million shares.

Quicksilver Resources Inc. (Quicksilver) is an independent oil and gas company engaged primarily in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of onshore oil and gas in North America.



Why Should Investors Buy KWK After The Recent Gain?Just Go Here and Find Out



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