Trend Analysis Report - FREDDIE MAC PFD Z(OTCBB:FMCKJ), GRID PETROLEUM CORP(OTCMKTS:GRPR), Cielo S A(OTCMKTS:CIOXY), Axa SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: FREDDIE MAC PFD Z(OTCBB:FMCKJ), GRID PETROLEUM CORP(OTCMKTS:GRPR), Cielo S A(OTCMKTS:CIOXY), Axa SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AXAHY)



FREDDIE MAC PFD Z(OTCBB:FMCKJ) ended lower -2.02% and complete the day at $4.85. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 665,299. After opening at $4.85, the stock hit as high as $4.95. However, it traded between $0.42 and $7.24 over the last twelve months.



Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation provides credit guarantee for residential mortgages originated by mortgage lenders and invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Single-Family Guarantee, Investments, and Multifamily.



Has FMCKJ Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



GRID PETROLEUM CORP(OTCMKTS:GRPR) closed yesterday at $0.0016, a +14.29% increase. Around 62.22 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 39.80 million shares. The company is now valued at around $ 983,800.



Grid Petroleum Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties in North America. It holds a 100% interests in SE Jonah Prospect comprising 4 leases covering an area of approximately 3,744.57 acres located in the Greater Green River Basin



For How Long GRPR Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Cielo S A(OTCMKTS:CIOXY) moved -2.25 percent lower at $23.91 and traded between $23.68 and $24.34 after opening the day at $24.26. Its performance over the last five days remained -4.55%, which stands at -13.56% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -17.12%.



Cielo S.A., through its subsidiaries, operates in the merchant acquiring and payment processing industry in Brazil. It provides services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, as well as related services, such as signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sales equipment; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.



Why Should Investors Buy CIOXY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Axa SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AXAHY) shares rose, gaining +0.35 percent to close at $22.74. The stock is up around 24.81% this year and 80.48% for the last 12 months. Around 256 91,197 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 92,449 shares.



Axa SA, (AXA), is a France-based holding company engaged in the business of financial protection, insurance and asset management. The Company operates in three segments: Life & Savings, Property & Casualty Insurance and Asset Management.



Why Should Investors Buy AXAHY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/