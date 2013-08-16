Trend Analysis Report - Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN), Astoria Financial Corp (NYSE:AF) , Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH), Fairchild Semiconductor Intl Inc (NYSE:FCS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN), Astoria Financial Corp (NYSE:AF) , Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH), Fairchild Semiconductor Intl Inc (NYSE:FCS)



Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) gained volume of 1.62 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 897,797.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $1.67 - $9.46 and the day range was $6.01 - $6.78, recently. The stock opened the session at $6.26, remained amid the day range of $6.01 - $6.78, and its recent trading price was $6.57. The stock showed a positive performance of 2.82% in its trading session. Gray Television, Inc. (Gray), is a television broadcast company. The Company owns and operates television stations broadcasting 40 primary channels and 45 secondary channels in 30 television markets.



What was the Moving Force behind GTN On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on GTN



In the recent trading session, Astoria Financial Corp (NYSE:AF) traded 1.35 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 512,707.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $8.88 - $12.95. The stock was a bull and advanced 0.94%, while its trading price stayed at $12.92. The market capitalization of the stock remained 1.28 Billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive 30.37%. Freedom Energy Holdings, Inc. (FDMF) is a holding company with a focus on the identification of opportunities within the oil and energy sectors. KC-9000 is the Company’s heavy oil technology, to assist in the recovery of heavy oil. As of December 31, 2011, the Company research had developed and shown a new product SR-139 at breaking down asphalt shingles allowing the extraction and recovery of hydrocarbons.



For How Long AF will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) volume of the stock was 1.15 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 951,634.00 shares. The stock gained 2.61% in its recent trading session, at the trading price of $16.50. The stock traded 1.15 million shares and its average volume remained 951,634.00 sharesBeazer Homes USA, Inc. (Beazer) diversified homebuilder with active operations in 16 states. In the Company’s homebuilding operations, it designs, sells and builds single-family and multi-family homes.



Will BZH Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Fairchild Semiconductor Intl Inc (NYSE:FCS) traded with volume of 0.89M shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.65M shares. The stock dropped -3.09% and was recently trading at $11.60. The market capitalization of the stock remained 1.48 billion. The beta of the stock remained -2.46. Fairchild Semiconductor International, Inc. (Fairchild) focuses on developing, manufacturing and selling power analog, power discrete and certain non-power semiconductor solutions to a range of end market customers.



Has FCS Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



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