Trend Analysis Report: Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)



Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) opened its shares at the price of $23.05 for the day. Its closing price was $23.44 after gaining +3.58% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 61.13 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 30.72 million shares. The beta of INTC stands at1.00.



Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells integrated digital technology platforms worldwide.



Why Should Investors Buy INTC After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) percentage change plunged -0.98% to close at $44.31 with the total traded volume of 52.77 million shares, and average volume of 60.71 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $18.80 - $15.62, while its day lowest price was $43.93 and it hit its day highest price at $45.08.



Facebook, Inc. operates as a social networking company worldwide. It builds various tools that enable users to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and computers.



Has FB Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) started its trading session with the price of $32.77 and closed at $33.03 by scoring +1.04%. MSFT’s stocks traded with total volume of 40.91 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 55.73 million shares. The beta of MSFT stands at 0.93. Day range of the stock was $32.51 -$33.07.



Will MSFT Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) ended its day with the gain of +0.12% and closed at the price of $24.32 after opening at $24.33. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 18.51 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 35.28 million shares.



For How Long CSCO’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/