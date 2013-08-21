Trend Analysis Report - Kraft Foods Group Inc (NASDAQ:KRFT), Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS), Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST), Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Kraft Foods Group Inc (NASDAQ:KRFT), Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS), Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST), Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)



Kraft Foods Group Inc (NASDAQ:KRFT) remained a bull for the day as it reported the upward momentum of +1.00% and closed at $52.63 after gaining total volume of 3.29 million shares. Its introductory price for the day was $52.45. So far, the company’s stock is down -6.42% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a gain of 11.43%.Kraft Foods Group, Inc. (Kraft Foods Group) operates food and beverage businesses in North America. The Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products, including convenient meals, refreshment beverages and coffee, cheese and other grocery products, in the United States



What was the Moving Force behind KRFT On Bullish Run?Read This Research Report on KRFT



Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) reported the gain of 1.47% and closed at $ 24.85with the total traded volume of 3.27M shares. The stock's opening price was $ 24.55. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 4.67 Billion.

The 52-week price range of the stock remained $19.21- $31.44, while during last trade its minimum price was $24.53 and it gained its highest price of $25.19. Company's last 5 days shows an uptrend turn with an upsurge of 4.63%. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Skyworks) offers analog and mixed signal semiconductors. Skyworks offers custom linear products supporting automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, energy management, industrial, medical, military and cellular handset applications.



For How Long SWKS will Fight for Profitability?Read This Trend Analysis report



Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)ended its day with the gaining stream with the rise of 3.38% and closed at the price of $67.38 after opening at $66.30. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 3.18million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.35 million shares.

During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $66.25, while it touched its highest price for the day at $67.72. ROST beta value stands at 0.74 points. Ross Stores, Inc., along with its subsidiaries, operates two brands of off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores. As of January 28, 2012, the Company operated a total of 1,125 stores, of which 1,037 were Ross Dress for Less (Ross) locations in 29 states, the District of Columbia.



For How Long ROST Gloss will Attract Investors?Find out via this report



Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) reported the up of +0.53%, to close at $70.66, with the overall traded volume of 3.02 million shares.

So far, in the past three months, the stock is up 10.7%. The 52-week range for the stock is $44.27 and $74.27 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $71.03. Its introductory price for the day was $70.36. Starbucks Corporation is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee operating in 60 countries. The Company purchases and roasts coffees that it sells, along with handcrafted coffee, tea and other beverages and a variety of fresh food items, through Company-operated stores.



Will SBUX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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