Trend Analysis Report: Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX), Swift Transportation Co (NYSE:SWFT), Halcon Resources Corp (NYSE:HK), Giant Interactive Group Inc (ADR) (NYSE:GA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX), Swift Transportation Co (NYSE:SWFT), Halcon Resources Corp (NYSE:HK), Giant Interactive Group Inc (ADR) (NYSE:GA)



Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) opened its shares at the price of $17.03 for the day. Its closing price was $17.04 after gaining +1.19% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 3.03 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.85 million shares. The beta of LPX stands at2.57.



Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is a manufacturer of building products. The Company operates in four segments: North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB).



For How Long LPX will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Swift Transportation Co (NYSE:SWFT) percentage change surged +2.91% to close at $18.03 with the total traded volume of 2.93 million shares, and average volume of 1.31 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $7.63 - $18.44, while its day lowest price was $17.36 and it hit its day highest price at $18.26.



Swift Transportation Company is a transportation services company and a truckload carrier in North America.



Why Should Investors Buy SWFT After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Halcon Resources Corp (NYSE:HK) started its trading session with the price of $6.04 and closed at $5.87 by scoring -2.49%. HK’s stocks traded with total volume of 2.96 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 3.78 million shares. The beta of HK stands at 1.87. Day range of the stock was $5.85 -$6.09.



Halcon Resources Corporation (Halcon Resources) is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition, production, exploration and development of onshore liquids-rich oil and natural gas assets in the United States.



Has HK Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Giant Interactive Group Inc (ADR) (NYSE:GA) ended its day with the loss of -8.64% and closed at the price of $7.72 after opening at $8.69. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.72 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.08 million shares.



Giant Interactive Group Inc. (Giant Interactive) is an online game developer and operator in China. It focuses on massively multiplayer online role playing games (MMORPG) that are played through networked game servers.



Why Should Investors Buy GA After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



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