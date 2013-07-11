Trend Analysis Report on - AMR Corporation, Federal National Mortgage Association, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp, FANNIE MAE PFD S

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: AMR Corporation (OTCMKTS:AAMRQ), Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCBB:FNMA), Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTCBB:FMCC), FANNIE MAE PFD S (OTCBB:FNMAS)



AMR Corporation (OTCMKTS:AAMRQ) gained 2.97% recently, while trading on 3.55 million shares, at the price of $4.86 The stock changed hands in a range of $4.78 to $5.01 up till now, bringing its market capitalization at about $1.63 billion. If we look at its trading history of the past 52 weeks, the share price suffered a low of $0.36 and was moved to the maximum level of $7.15. AMR Corporation operates in the airline industry. The company, through its subsidiary, American Airlines, Inc., provides scheduled jet service to approximately 160 destinations throughout North America, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe, and Asia; and operates as a scheduled air freight carrier, which provides a range of freight and mail services to shippers.



Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCBB:FNMA) declined -2.61% recently, in the current trading session, at $1.49 with a total volume of 18.51 million shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 60.58 million shares. It floated in a range of $1.47 to $1.62 during the recent trading session, with a beta value of 3.24. Its market capitalization now moved to about $2.55 billion. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.20 or above $5.44. Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) provides liquidity and stability support services in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders in the primary mortgage market into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS).



Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTCBB:FMCC) recently recorded a fall of -4.17% and was moving within a range of $1.36-$1.50, its current trading price is $1.38. The stock is moving up till now with a total volume of 7.67 million shares, versus an average volume of 24.68 million shares. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.14 and $5.00 was the best price. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation provides credit guarantee for residential mortgages originated by mortgage lenders and invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Single-Family Guarantee, Investments, and Multifamily.



FANNIE MAE PFD S (OTCBB:FNMAS) declined -2.15% in its current trading activity, bringing its market capitalization around $1.43 billion. The share price, after opening at $5.17, hit a high of $5.22 and hovered above $4.97, while its recent trading price was $5.01. The total number of shares changed hands during the current session up till now was 1.37 million shares, as compared to average trading volume of 2.78 million shares.



