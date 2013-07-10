Trend Analysis Report on - BHP BILLITION LTD, FREDDIE MAC PFD Z, Xumanii, FANNIE MAE PFD S

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: BHP BILLITION LTD (OTCMKTS:BHPLF), FREDDIE MAC PFD Z (OTCBB:FMCKJ), Xumanii (OTCMKTS:XUII), FANNIE MAE PFD S (OTCBB:FNMAS)



BHP BILLITION LTD (OTCMKTS:BHPLF) gained 2.55%, trading on 268,874 shares to end the trade at $28.95. If we look at its trading history of past 52 weeks, the share price suffered low of $28.08 and was moved to maximum level of $40.50.The stock changed hands in a range of $28.95 to $29.09, bringing its market capitalization at about $90.67 billion. BHP Billiton Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified natural resources company worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; mining and refining of bauxite into alumina, and smelting of alumina into aluminum metal; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold, as well as development of potash deposits.



FREDDIE MAC PFD Z (OTCBB:FMCKJ) declined -0.18% to complete the trading session at $5.45 with a total volume of 1.28 million shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 3.29 million shares. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.42 and above $7.24.It floated in a range of $5.30 to $5.59 during last trading session with a beta value of 1.38.Its market capitalization now moved to about $1.31 billion.



Xumanii (OTCMKTS:XUII) added 5.03% and was in a range of $0.37-$0.40 before closing at $0.378. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.10 and $0.44 was the best price. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 10.32 million shares versus an average volume of 9.98 million shares. Xumanii provides online live content streaming services through its Website, xumanii.com. It also offers an embedded player for placing on other Websites for streaming, as well as Xumanii-Facebook application to enable the producers viral marketing promotion for their events.



FANNIE MAE PFD S (OTCBB:FNMAS) added 0.38% yesterday, bringing its market capitalization around $1.46 billion. The total number of shares changed hands during the session was 606,957 shares as compared to average trading volume of 3.05 million shares. The share price after opening at $5.23 made a high of $5.39 and hovered above $5.20 to end the day at $5.25.



