Trend Analysis Report on - Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV), Monster Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:MWW), KB Home (NYSE:KBH), Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV), Monster Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:MWW), KB Home (NYSE:KBH), Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)



Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) opened the session at $4.88, remained amid the day range of $4.82 - $4.96, and closed the session at $4.87. The stock showed a negative performance of -1.02% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 3.90 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 4.04 million shares. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (Hovnanian) designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, mid-rise condominiums, urban infill and active adult homes in planned residential developments.



Has HOV Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Monster Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:MWW) traded with volume of 3.86 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 2.07 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $4.02 - $6.40. The stock showed a positive movement of 3.18% and closed its session at $5.52. The market capitalization of the stock remained 623.95 million. Monster Worldwide, Inc. (Monster Worldwide) is parent company of Monster, the global online employment solution. With a presence in approximately 55 countries globally, including key markets in North America, Europe, South America and the Asia-Pacific region, Monster offers online recruiting solutions. Through online media sites and services, Monster Worldwide delivers audiences to advertisers.



What was the Moving Force behind MWW on Bullish Run? Read This Research Report



KB Home (NYSE:KBH) exchanged 3.82 million shares and the average volume remained 4.60 million shares. The stock escalated 2.32 % and closed the session at $16.35. The beta of the stock remained 2.33 and the EPS of the stock remained 0.21. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 83.72 million. KB Home is a builder of single-family residential homes, townhomes and condominiums. It constructs and sells homes homes through its operating divisions under the name KB Home. It operates homebuilding and financial services business serving homebuyers in various markets across the United States.



For How Long KBH will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) gained volume of 3.82 million shares, while the average volume remained 5.79 million shares. The stock advanced 0.61% and finished the session at $3.32. The EPS of the stock remained 0.87. The one month of the stock was -0.9% and three month trend remained negative -3.49%. Synovus Financial Corp. ( Synovus) is a financial services and a bank holding company. The Company provides integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance and mortgage services to its customers through 29 locally-branded banking divisions of its wholly-owned subsidiary bank, Synovus Bank, and other offices in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee.



For How Long SNV Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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