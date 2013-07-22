Trend Analysis Report on - Western Graphite Inc, Jones Soda Co. ( USA ), Sitoa Global Inc, Jammin Java Corp

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Western Graphite Inc (OTCBB:WSGP), Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) (OTCMKTS:JSDA), Sitoa Global Inc (OTCMKTS:STOA), Jammin Java Corp (OTCMKTS:JAMN)



Western Graphite Inc (OTCBB:WSGP) gained volume of 42,570 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 153,523 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.35 - $1.94 and the day range was $0.45 - $0.49, recently. The stock opened the session at $0.49, and its recent trading price was $0.490. The stock showed a positive performance of 1.01% in its trading session. Western Graphite Inc., an exploration stage company, focuses on the acquisition of graphite properties. The company?s principal property consists of the Pure Flake Graphite property that comprises 5 contiguous mineral tenures covering an area of 2,464 hectares and is located in the Omineca mining division, British Columbia province, Canada.



In the recent trading session, Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) (OTCMKTS:JSDA) traded 40,724shares and the average volume of the stock remained 227,809 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.23 - $0.72. The stock trading price stayed at $0.700. The market capitalization of the stock remained 26.97 million. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive 133.33%. Jones Soda Co., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverage products primarily in North America. The company provides Jones Soda, a carbonated soft drink; Jones Zilch, a sugar-free version of our Jones Soda; WhoopAss Energy Drink; and Natural Jones Soda, a natural ingredient and low-calorie carbonated soft drink.



Sitoa Global Inc (OTCMKTS:STOA) volume of the stock was 24.12 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 36.17 million shares. The stock plunged -22.22% in its recent trading session, at the trading price of $0.0014. Sitoa Global Inc. provides e-commerce solutions and services that facilitate multi-channel business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) transactions. Its e-commerce solutions include a B2B e-commerce platform that optimizes supply chain sourcing for international enterprise customers through B2B search engine optimization.



Jammin Java Corp (OTCMKTS:JAMN) traded with volume of 83,198 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 830,749 shares. The stock decreased -0.97% and was recently trading at $0.510. The market capitalization of the stock remained 40.48 million. The beta of the stock remained 7.50. Jammin Java Corp. provides premium roasted coffee on a wholesale level to the grocery, retail, online, service, hospitality, office coffee service, and big box store industries in the United States.



