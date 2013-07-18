Trend Analysis Report on - Xumanii, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp, Globalstar, Inc., FREDDIE MAC PFD Z

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Xumanii (OTCMKTS:XUII), Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTCBB:FMCC), Globalstar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GSAT), FREDDIE MAC PFD Z (OTCBB:FMCKJ)



Xumanii (OTCMKTS:XUII) gained 1.33%, trading on 22.43 million shares to end the trade at $0.397. If we look at its trading history of past 52 weeks, the share price suffered low of $0.10 and was moved to maximum level of $0.44.The stock changed hands in a range of $0.33 to $0.41, bringing its market capitalization at about $133.79 million. Xumanii® (XUII) a company that has developed proprietary technology capable of broadcasting live concerts and events in True HD™ wirelessly from multiple cameras for a significantly lower production cost than existing methods announces that it has merged with and into its wholly owned subsidiary, Xumanii International Holdings Corp. ("Xumanii International"), which was recently incorporated for the sole purpose of effecting this name change.



Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTCBB:FMCC) declined -1.42% to complete the trading session at $1.39 with a total volume of 2.91 million shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 15.53 million shares. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.14 and above $5.00.It floated in a range of $1.36 to $1.43 during last trading session with a beta value of 3.26.Its market capitalization now moved to about $903.55 million. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation provides credit guarantee for residential mortgages originated by mortgage lenders and invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Single-Family Guarantee, Investments, and Multifamily



Globalstar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GSAT) added 1.56% and was in a range of $0.63-$0.69 before closing at $0.650. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.25 and $0.69 was the best price. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 5.72 million shares versus an average volume of 1.31 million shares. Globalstar Inc., a leading provider of mobile satellite voice and data services, expressed its support for the President's renewed effort to accelerate the use of additional spectrum for innovative mobile broadband applications.



FREDDIE MAC PFD Z (OTCBB:FMCKJ) added 1.19% yesterday, bringing its market capitalization around $1.21 billion. The total number of shares changed hands during the session was 638,257 shares as compared to average trading volume of 2.37 million shares. T he share price after opening at $5.00 made a high of $5.19 and hovered above $5.00 to end the day at $5.10.



