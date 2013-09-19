Trend Analysis Report: Penn West Petroleum Ltd (USA)(NYSE:PWE), Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG), WPX Energy Inc(NYSE:WPX), Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Penn West Petroleum Ltd (USA)(NYSE:PWE), Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG), WPX Energy Inc(NYSE:WPX), Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)



Penn West Petroleum Ltd (USA)(NYSE:PWE) opened its shares at the price of $11.75 for the day. Its closing price was $11.73 after losing -0.34% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.35 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.41 million shares. The beta of PWE stands at1.52.



Penn West Petroleum Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, exploiting.



Has PWE Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) percentage change plunged -0.33% to close at $3.04 with the total traded volume of 1.34 million shares, and average volume of 1.07 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $2.07 - $3.46, while its day lowest price was $3.02 and it hit its day highest price at $3.09.



Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services that connect individuals through cloud-connected devices worldwide.



Has VG Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) started its trading session with the price of $19.65and closed at $19.69. WPX’s stocks traded with the average trading volume remained 1.77 million shares. The beta of WPX stands at 1.76. Day range of the stock was $19.24 -$19.81.



WPX Energy, Inc., an independent natural gas and oil exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties.



Can Investors Bet on WPX after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) ended its day with the gain of +2.60% and closed at the price of $19.71 after opening at $19.25. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.28 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 875,588.00 shares.



Redwood Trust, Inc. engages in investing, financing, and managing real estate-related assets.



Will RWT Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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