Trend Analysis Report - ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBF), PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NYSEARCA:SPLV), NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI), Nielsen Hldg NV

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBF), PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NYSEARCA:SPLV), NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI), Nielsen Hldg NV (NYSE:NLSN)



ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBF) volume of 1.98 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $28.14 - $33.63 and the day range was $32.27- $32.65.The stock opened the session at $32.60, remained amid the day range of $32.27 - $32.65, and closed the session at $32.31. The stock showed a negative performance of -1.25% in previous trading session. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index).



Has TBF Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



In previous session, PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NYSEARCA:SPLV) traded 1.98 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $26.72- $32.74. The stock was a bear and dropped -0.77%, while its closing price stayed at $30.79. The market capitalization of the stock remained 4.45 billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive +3.7%.



Has SPLV Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) volume of the stock was 1.97 million shares in the most recent session. The stock boosted +0.10% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $29.41. The stock traded 1.97 million shares in its previous trading session. NiSource Inc., an energy holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates in three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Transmission and Storage Operations, and Electric Operations.



Will NI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Nielsen Hldg NV (NYSE:NLSN) traded with volume of 1.95 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 2.19 million shares. The stock decreased -1.60% and finished the trading at $33.76. The market capitalization of the stock remained 12.73 billion. Nielsen Holdings N.V., an information and measurement company, provides media and marketing information, analytics, and industry expertise about what consumers buy and watch on a global and local basis.



Will NLSN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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