Trend Analysis Report - ProShares Ultra QQQ (ETF) (NYSEARCA:QLD), Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP), Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN), the Geo Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ProShares Ultra QQQ (ETF) (NYSEARCA:QLD), Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP), Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN), The Geo Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)



ProShares Ultra QQQ (ETF) (NYSEARCA:QLD) remained a bull for the day as it reported the up momentum of +1.89% and closed at $74.38 after gaining total volume of 1.72 million shares. Its introductory price for the day was $73.64. So far, the company’s stock is up +6.79% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a gain of 28.06%. ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index.



Will QLD Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) reported the gain of 1.26% and closed at $ 52.10with the total traded volume of 1.72M shares. The stock's opening price was $ 52.12. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 3.40 Billion.



The 52-week price range of the stock remained $16.32 - $59.35, while during last trade its minimum price was $51.64 and it gained its highest price of $52.56. Company's last 5 days shows an uptrend turn with an upsurge of +0.48%. Yelp Inc. connects people with great local businesses. Its users have contributed a total of approximately 36.0 million cumulative reviews of almost every type of local business, from restaurants, boutiques and salons to dentists, mechanics and plumbers.



For How Long YELP will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) ended its day with the gaining stream with the gain of +2.80% and closed at the price of $47.75 after opening at $46.63. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.72 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.48 million shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $46.60 while it touched its highest price for the day at $48.14. CMCSA beta value stands at1.56 points. Franklin Resources, Inc. (Franklin) is a holding company. Franklin together with its various subsidiaries (collectively, the Company), is referred to as Franklin Templeton Investments, is a global investment management organization offering investment choices under the Franklin, Templeton, Mutual Series, Bissett.



For How Long BEN Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



The Geo Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) reported the drop of -4.36%, to close at $31.61, with the overall traded volume of 1.71 million shares.

So far, in the past three months, the stock is down -14.98%. The 52-week range for the stock is $25.30 and $39.35 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $33.00. Its introductory price for the day was $33.00. The GEO Group, Inc. is engaged in ownership, leasing and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities and the provision of community-based services in the United States, Australia, South Africa, the United Kingdom and Canada.



Will GEO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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