Trend Analysis Report: ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (ETF)(NYSEARCA:SPXU), Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG), AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS), DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (ETF)(NYSEARCA:SPXU), Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG), AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS), DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR)



ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (ETF)(NYSEARCA:SPXU) opened its shares at the price of $17.46 for the day. Its closing price was $17.78 after gaining +1.60% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 793,106.00 shares. The beta of SPXU stands at-2.71.



Why Should Investors Buy SPXU After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) close at $16.62 with the total traded volume of 6.02 million shares, and average volume of 6.66 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $9.38 - $17.55, while its day lowest price was $16.50 and it hit its day highest price at $16.70. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides advertising and marketing services worldwide.



Can Investors Bet on IPG after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) started its trading session with the price of $4.38 and closed at $4.42 by scoring -0.23%. AKS’s stocks traded with total volume of 5.97 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 5.73 million shares. The beta of AKS stands at 2.52. Day range of the stock was $4.26 -$4.42. AK Steel Holding Corporation produces flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steel, and tubular products in the United States and internationally.



Has AKS Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR) ended its day with the gain of +1.31% and closed at the price of $17.07 after opening at $16.83. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 5.87 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 3.07 million shares. DDR Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company engages in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, owning, leasing, and managing shopping centers, mini-malls, and lifestyle centers.



For How Long DDR’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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