Trend Analysis Report: Prospect Global Resources Ins (NASDAQ:PGRX), EarthLink, Inc.(NASDAQ:ELNK), Steel Dynamics, Inc.(NASDAQ:STLD), Plug Power Inc(NASDAQ:PLUG),

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Prospect Global Resources Ins (NASDAQ:PGRX), EarthLink, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELNK), Steel Dynamics, Inc.(NASDAQ:STLD), Plug Power Inc(NASDAQ:PLUG)



Prospect Global Resources Inc (NASDAQ:PGRX) opened its shares at the price of $0.07 for the day. Its closing price was $0.06 after gaining +2.77% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.14million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.12 million shares. The beta of PGRX stands at -12.50.



Prospect Global Resources, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of natural resources and related fertilizer materials and products in the United States.



Will PGRX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



EarthLink, Inc.(NASDAQ:ELNK) percentage change surged +0.60% to close at $5.01 with the total traded volume of 1.14 million shares, and average volume of 1.04 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $4.95 - $7.36, while its day lowest price was $5.01 and it hit its day highest price at $5.09.



EarthLink, Inc. provides network, communications, and IT services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Business Services and Consumer Services.



For How Long ELNK will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Steel Dynamics, Inc.(NASDAQ:STLD) started its trading session with the price of $15.96 and closed at $15.73 by scoring -1.38%. STLD’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.14million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.85 million shares. The beta of STLD stands at 2.00. Day range of the stock was $15.67 -$15.96.



Steel Dynamics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells steel products in the United States and internationally.



Has STLD Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up?Find Out Here



Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) ended its day with the loss of -3.17% and closed at the price of $0.37 after opening at $0.38. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.14million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.99 million shares.



Plug Power Inc., an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of fuel cell systems for the industrial off-road markets worldwide.



Why Should Investors Buy PLUG After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



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