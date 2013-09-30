Trend Analysis Report: Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RVLT), Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS), Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC), UniPixel Inc (NASDAQ:UNXL)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RVLT), Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS), Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC), UniPixel Inc (NASDAQ:UNXL)



Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RVLT) opened its shares at the price of $2.75 for the day. Its closing price was $2.71 after losing -2.17% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.27 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 849,856.00 shares. The beta of RVLT stands at1.98. Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and sale of light emitting diode (LED) replacement lamps and fixtures; and LED-based signage, channel-letter, and contour lighting products.



Has RVLT Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) percentage change surged +1.68% to close at $4.83 with the total traded volume of 1.27 million shares, and average volume of 232,705.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $3.60 - $6.85, while its day lowest price was $4.71 and it hit its day highest price at $4.85.



Why Should Investors Buy SNSS After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) started its trading session with the price of $4.51 and closed at $4.49by scoring -0.88%. LSCC’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.26 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 615,965.00 shares. The beta of LSCC stands at 1.69. Day range of the stock was $4.44 -$4.54. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software in Asia, Europe, and the Americas.



Will LSCC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



UniPixel Inc (NASDAQ:UNXL) ended its day with the loss of -4.04% and closed at the price of $18.05 after opening at $18.57. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.26 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.10 million shares. Uni-Pixel, Inc. delivers performance engineered films to the display, touch screen, and flexible electronics market segments in the United States.



Why Should Investors Buy UNXL After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



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