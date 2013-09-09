Trend Analysis Report - Strikeforce Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:SFOR), TURKIYE GARANTI BANK(OTCMKTS:TKGBY), Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ITYBY), SEVEN & I HOLDINGS C(OTCMKTS:SVNDY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Strikeforce Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:SFOR), TURKIYE GARANTI BANK(OTCMKTS:TKGBY), Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ITYBY), SEVEN & I HOLDINGS C(OTCMKTS:SVNDY).



Strikeforce Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:SFOR) ended lower -20.00% and complete the day at $0.0012. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 47.13 million. After opening at $0.0015, the stock hit as high as $0.0016. However, it traded between $0.0004 and $0.0127 over the last twelve months.



StrikeForce Technologies, Inc., a software development and services company, provides a suite of integrated computer network security products using proprietary technology worldwide. It owns the right to develop and license various identification protection software products to protect computer networks from unauthorized access, and to protect network owners and users from identity theft.



Has SFOR Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



TURKIYE GARANTI BANK(OTCMKTS:TKGBY) closed yesterday at $3.62, a +2.84% increase. Around 224,257 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 242,890 shares. The company is now valued at around $14.78 billion.



Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides retail, commercial, corporate, and small and medium size enterprises (SME) banking services. It offers current accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, term deposits, structured deposit accounts, and accumulating accounts, as well as mutual funds, T-bills/government bonds, Eurobonds, repos, equities, dual currency deposits, Turkish derivatives exchange accounts, and forwards.



For How Long TKGBY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ITYBY) moved +1.49 percent higher at $70.89 and traded between $70.29 and $70.94 after opening the day at $70.29. Its performance over the last five days remained 5.12%, which stands at 6.99% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -8.52%.



Imperial Tobacco Group PLC engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of tobacco and tobacco-related products. The company operates through two segments: Tobacco and Logistics. It offers cigarettes, cigars, fine cut tobacco, snus, tubes, filters, and rolling papers; and roll your own, make your own, and pipe tobaccos.



For How Long ITYBY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



SEVEN & I HOLDINGS C(OTCMKTS:SVNDY) shares rose, gaining +1.14 percent to close at $71.20. The stock is up around 26.35% this year and 21.5% for the last 12 months. Around 123,479 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 10,413 shares.



Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail sale of apparel, household goods, food products, and miscellaneous goods primarily in Japan, the People?s Republic of China, and North America. It operates convenience stores, including corporate and franchise stores under the 7-Eleven name; and supermarkets, specialty shops, department stores



Why Should Investors Buy SVNDY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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