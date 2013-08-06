Trend Analysis Report - Telstra Corporation Ltd(OTCMKTS:TLSYY), OmniTek Engineering Corp(NDA)(OTCBB:OMTK), TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR(OTCMKTS:TCEHY), TURKIYE GARANTI BANK(OTCMKTS:TKGBY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Telstra Corporation Ltd(OTCMKTS:TLSYY), OmniTek Engineering Corp(NDA)(OTCBB:OMTK), TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR(OTCMKTS:TCEHY), TURKIYE GARANTI BANK(OTCMKTS:TKGBY)



Telstra Corporation Ltd(OTCMKTS:TLSYY) ended lower -0.31% and complete the day at $22.05. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 40,583. After opening at $22.52, the stock hit as high as $22.55. However, it traded between $19.02 and $26.50 over the last twelve months.

Telstra Corporation Limited (Telstra) telecommunications and information services company providing telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers.



Has TLSYY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



OmniTek Engineering Corp(NDA)(OTCBB:OMTK) closed yesterday at $2.04, a -4.23%dencrease. Around 66,787 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 12,757 shares. The company is now valued at around $40.29 million.

Omnitek Engineering Corp (Omnitek) is engaged in the alternative fuels engines industry. The Company develops and supplies natural gas engine and advanced engine management systems for gaseous fuels and is the manufacturer of a technology used to convert old or new diesel engines to operate on natural gas, propane or hydrogen



Has OMTK Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR(OTCMKTS:TCEHY) moved +1.89 percent higher at $47.50 and traded between $47.22 and $47.00 after opening the day at $47.22. Its performance over the last five days remained 6.67%, which stands at 20.1% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 45.48%.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (IVAS), mobile and telecommunications value-added services (MVAS), online advertising services, and e-Commerce transactions services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally.



For How Long TCEHY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



TURKIYE GARANTI BANK(OTCMKTS:TKGBY) shares fall, losing -0.25 percent to close at $4.00. The stock is down around -23.08% this year and -0.74% for the last 12 months. Around 249,904shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 295,430 shares.

Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides retail, commercial, corporate, and small and medium size enterprises (SME) banking services. It offers current accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, term deposits, structured deposit accounts, and accumulating accounts, as well as mutual funds, T-bills/government bonds, Eurobonds, repos, equities, dual currency deposits, Turkish derivatives exchange accounts, and forwards.



Will TKGBY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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