Trend Analysis Report: TriQuint Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TQNT), Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS), OXiGENE Inc (NASDAQ:OXGN), Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: TriQuint Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TQNT), Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS), OXiGENE Inc (NASDAQ:OXGN), Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX)



TriQuint Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TQNT) opened its shares at the price of $7.28 for the day. Its closing price was $7.53 after gaining +2.73% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 3.06 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 3.48 million shares. The beta of TQNT stands at2.22. TriQuint Semiconductor, Inc. provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technology for mobile device, network infrastructure, and defense and aerospace markets worldwide.



For How Long TQNT will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) percentage change plunged -1.77% to close at $12.77 with the total traded volume of 3.05 million shares, and average volume of 4.47 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $12.15 - $15.96, while its day lowest price was $12.75 and it hit its day highest price at $13.06. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. develops, sells or leases, licenses, and maintains electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware, verification intellectual property (VIP).



Has CDNS Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



OXiGENE Inc (NASDAQ:OXGN) started its trading session with the price of $3.03 and closed at $3.36 by scoring +8.74%. OXGN’s stocks traded with total volume of 3.08 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 702,345.00 shares. The beta of OXGN stands at 2.15. Day range of the stock was $2.91 -$4.00. OXiGENE, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics primarily to treat cancer.



Will OXGN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) ended its day with the gain of +4.73% and closed at the price of $13.07 after opening at $12.35. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 3.04 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 3.75million shares. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of renal disease in the United States.



For How Long KERX’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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