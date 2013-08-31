Trend Analysis Report: Velti Plc (NASDAQ:VELT), XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA), Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RVLT), PMC-Sierra Inc (NASDAQ:PMCS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Velti Plc (NASDAQ:VELT), XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA), Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RVLT), PMC-Sierra Inc (NASDAQ:PMCS).



Velti Plc (NASDAQ:VELT) decreased -0.91% and closed at $0.350 on a traded volume of 1.30 million shares, in comparison to 2.78 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -92.2%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $31.78 million and its total outstanding shares are 90.80 million.



Will VELT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Velti plc (Velti) is a global provider of mobile marketing and advertising technology and solutions. The Company’s platform Velti mGage, allows its customers to use mobile and media, such as television, print, radio and outdoor advertising to target, reach, and engage consumers through mobile Internet applications; convert consumers into their customers



XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) plunged -1.89% and closed at $4.67 on a traded volume of 1.29 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.26million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 306.09%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $2.37 and $5.53.



Will XOMA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



XOMA Corporation (XOMA) is engaged in the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics. The Company’s lead drug candidate is gevokizumab (formerly XOMA 052), a humanized monoclonal allosteric modulating antibody designed to inhibit the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-1 beta (IL-1 beta).



Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RVLT) dropped -11.56% and closed at $2.60. So far in three months, the stock is down -31.22%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.12 and $5.50 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $2.92. Its introductory price for the day was $2.89, with the overall traded volume of 127 million shares.



Will RVLT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. designs, manufacture, market and sells commercial grade, light emitting diode (LED) replacement light bulbs and LED-based signage, channel letter and contour lighting products. The Company sells these products under the Seesmart, Array Lighting and Lumificient brand names. The Company operates in two segments



PMC-Sierra Inc (NASDAQ:PMCS) after opening its shares at the price of $6.23, dropped -1.58% to close at $6.23 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.27 million shares, in comparison to 2.32 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $4.63 and $7.14 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $6.34.



Will PMCS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



PMC-Sierra, Inc., is a semiconductor innovator transforming networks that connect, move and store digital content. The Company designs, develops, markets and supports semiconductor solutions by integrating its mixed-signal, software and systems through a network of offices in North America



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