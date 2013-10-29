Trend Analysis Report: WINDSTREAM HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:WIN), Flextronics International Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX), Hercules Offshore, Inc. (NASDAQ:HERO), TiVo Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: WINDSTREAM HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:WIN), Flextronics International Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX), Hercules Offshore, Inc. (NASDAQ:HERO), TiVo Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVO)



WINDSTREAM HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:WIN) opened its shares at the price of $8.57 for the day. Its closing price was $8.59 after gaining +0.35% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 3.38 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 5.47 million shares. The beta of WIN stands at0.93. Windstream Holdings, Inc. provides communications and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers managed services and cloud computing services to businesses.



For How Long WIN will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Flextronics International Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) percentage change surged +1.13% to close at $8.98 with the total traded volume of 3.31 million shares, and average volume of 3.98 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $5.47 - $9.70, while its day lowest price was $8.82 and it hit its day highest price at $9.03. Flextronics International Ltd. provides design and manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) worldwide.



For How Long FLEX’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Hercules Offshore, Inc. (NASDAQ:HERO) started its trading session with the price of $7.17 and closed at $7.20 by scoring +0.56%. HERO’s stocks traded with total volume of 3.27 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.04 million shares. The beta of HERO stands at 3.35. Day range of the stock was $6.95 -$7.20. Hercules Offshore, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides shallow-water drilling and marine services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry worldwide.



Will HERO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



TiVo Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVO) closed at the price of $13.80 after opening at $13.79. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 3.20 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.80 million shares. TiVo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and service technology that enables the distribution of video content on digital video recorders (DVRs).



Is TIVO a Solid Investment at These Levels? Read This Report For Details



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/