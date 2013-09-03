Trend Analysis Report - Zoetis Inc(NYSE:ZTS), NRG Energy Inc(NYSE:NRG), Qihoo 360 Technology Co Ltd(NYSE:QIHU), Murphy Oil Corporation(NYSE:MUR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Zoetis Inc(NYSE:ZTS), NRG Energy Inc(NYSE:NRG), Qihoo 360 Technology Co Ltd(NYSE:QIHU), Murphy Oil Corporation(NYSE:MUR).



Zoetis Inc(NYSE:ZTS) ended lower -1.09% and complete the day at $29.15. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 2.30 million. After opening at $29.45, the stock hit as high as $29.50. However, it traded between $28.81 and $35.42 over the last twelve months.



Zoetis Inc. engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines for livestock and companion animals in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Canada, Latin America, and the Asia/Pacific. It provides anti-infectives that prevent



Has ZTS Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



NRG Energy Inc(NYSE:NRG) closed yesterday at $26.25, a +0.96% increase. Around 2.30 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 3.46 million shares. The company is now valued at around $8.48 billion.



NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated wholesale power generation and retail electricity company. The company engages in the ownership, development, construction, expansion, modification, refurbishment, and operation of power generation facilities



For How Long NRG Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Qihoo 360 Technology Co Ltd(NYSE:QIHU) moved -1.24 percent lower at $77.93 and traded between $77.31 and $80.63 after opening the day at $80.45. Its performance over the last five days remained 6.56%, which stands at 24.83% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 162.48%.



Qihoo 360 Technology Co. Ltd. provides Internet and mobile security products in the People?s Republic of China. Its core Internet security products include 360 Safe Guard, a solution for Internet security and system optimization; 360 Anti-Virus, an anti-virus application that uses multiple scan engines to protect users? computers against various kinds of malware, as well as 360 Mobile Safe



Why Should Investors Buy QIHU After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Murphy Oil Corporation(NYSE:MUR) shares rose, gaining +2.45 percent to close at $67.42. The stock is up around 13.22% this year and 27.88% for the last 12 months. Around 2.28 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 1.24 million shares.



Murphy Oil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties worldwide. It is also involved in oil and gas refining and marketing activities. The company explores for and produces crude oil



Why Should Investors Buy MUR After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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