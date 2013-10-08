Trend Latest Announces Great Discounts on Their New Range of Mermaid Wedding Dresses

Shanghai, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- The well-known online store selling a huge range of wedding dresses, Trend Latest now announces to offer great discounts on their latest collection of mermaid wedding dresses . The objective of offering new discounts is to popularize mermaid dresses, which are now available in various sparkling colors and designs.



Women always look lovely in a mermaid wedding dress and Trend Latest offers a range of mermaid dresses available in bright colors of silver, gold, sky blue, purple, and a range of other innovative color combinations. One of the designers of the company reveals, “Our mermaid dresses are beautiful, multi-color and offer a range of choices. A woman can easily find the best suitable dress for her wedding from us”.



In addition of bringing a new collection, Trend Latest is now offering huge discounts on their thousands of princess wedding dresses that can turn any marrying woman into a real princess on the occasion of her own marriage. The online store maintains that the demand for their princess dresses and colored wedding dresses is growing among the worldwide fashionable and young women. Most of these women know that these dresses will give them the desired look and style for their perfect wedding. Moreover, the discount offerings are making them more attracted towards these dresses.



Trend Latest proudly announces that their latest collection of wedding dresses 2014 is going to set new trends and they are going to emerge as the one-stop shop for all kinds of wedding dresses. The latest collection that they have introduced is aimed at the fashionable and young women of the modern era who want to make their wedding really special and memorable. Moreover, they have designed discount offers that allow women to buy their latest products at cost-effective prices, without bothering about their budget.



According to the company spokesperson, “All women deserve to look pretty and stylish on their wedding day and this is the reason why we are offering these discounts.” They claim to be the most affordable wedding dress supplier and offering latest designs for women of all tastes and choices. One can check their dresses and discounts by visiting their website http://www.trendlatest.com/



About Trend Latest

Trend Latest is a Shanghai based online supplier of beautiful wedding dresses. The online seller has a huge collection of dresses with different styles and designs which they keep updating from time to time. They also offer huge discounts on their dresses to keep prices affordable for their worldwide customers.



For more details about their discount offers, one may contact Trend Latest at:

Contact Person: Ms.Lily

E-mail: sales@TrendLatest.com

Telephone: 0086 21 54222639