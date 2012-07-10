TrendAuto.ca Helps Canadians of All Credit Levels Afford a New Vehicle

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2012 -- After the latest recession, many people were left in financially unstable positions. Some had to declare bankruptcy, while others had to delay bill payments for months or even years. As a result, many of today’s borrowers suffer from poor credit ratings.



Bad credit ratings make it difficult – sometimes impossible – to afford a new vehicle. Both banks and auto financing departments will often refuse to lend to people with poor credit. Or, if they do choose to lend to those people, the offered interest rate will make it difficult to pay off the loan.



TrendAuto.ca has been getting a lot of attention lately offering auto financing to Canadians of all levels of credit. However, the website is particularly targeted at those who have trouble proving income, those who are new to the country, or those who have a poor credit history. TrendAuto.ca’s objective is to make vehicle ownership a possibility for many Canadians who might not be able to receive a loan from a traditional lender.



TrendAuto.ca is operated by Trend Financial. Trend Financial prides itself on defining clients by more than just their credit ratings. Instead of seeing potential borrowers as being either good lenders or bad lenders, TrendAuto.ca wants to “offer a little shade of purple into the mix.” Trend Financial understands that life has its ups and downs, and that one nasty scar on credit history doesn’t necessarily mean someone is unsuitable for credit.



Because of this fact, TrendAuto.ca makes it their mission to provide Canadians who have bad credit with an affordable borrowing solution. After being approved for auto financing from Trend Financial, borrowers can purchase any new or used vehicle. The website specifically caters to those seeking bad credit car loans Toronto or used car credit loans. Borrowing money in order to buy a used car can be difficult, but through their selection of used car credit loans, TrendAuto.ca wants to make it as easy as possible for Canadians to find the financing they need.



Whether buying a new or used vehicle, TrendAuto.ca wants to help Canadians connect with top lenders in order to afford a new car. For those who get worried about affordably financing a vehicle, TrendAuto.ca seeks to provide security and peace of mind.



About TrendAuto.ca

