Organic edible oil is extracted from vegetables, animals, and fruits to prepare a number of delicacies. Some of the common edible oil available in the market are palm, rapeseed, soybean, and sunflower oils. Plant-derived oils contain carboxylic acids with long hydrocarbon chains and the carboxylic group makes the oil edible and edible oil also composed of various fractions of fatty acids. Edible oil is mostly used for cooking and also mixed with the feed of animals for increasing the nutrition intake and improving the overall health of the animals.



Growing demand for trans-fat free oils coupled with the rising advent of new flavor in oils is projected to fuel the market growth of organic edible oil. Expanding the retail sector across the developing region and increased production of oil is also expected to propel the market growth of organic edible oil. Increasing alteration in the composition of vegetable oil and growing varieties in organic edible oil is further anticipated to foster market growth over the forecast period. In October 2017, Chennai-based startup Ganya Agro has grown its sales of cold-pressed groundnut, sesame and coconut oils, and now aims to expand its product categories to organic foods and oils.



From a geographical point of view, Asia Pacific is expected to gain significant growth over the forecast period and this can be accredited to rising production and export of edible oil in the region especially in India. According to the Economic Times, India imports nearly 70 percent of its annual consumption of edible oil and palm oil is the most consumed edible oil in India with a share of 40 percent, followed by soya bean and mustard oil.



Key Developments:



- In December 2016, Columbia Grain Inc. a 100% owned subsidiary of Marubeni Corporation has announced that it has entered into an LLC membership purchase and sale agreement for purchasing a portion of the ownership interest of Montana Specialty Mills, LLC. With this investment, CGI will enter the crushing and refining business of high-value-added edible oil, such as organic and non-GMO canola oil.

- In August 2015, the government has removed the quantitative cap on the export of organic edible oil and overseas shipment of rice bran oil in bulk, giving a major boost to small rice millers across the country.

- In July 2018, Food Standard and Authority of India (FSSAI) has proposed that food businesses trading in blended edible oil should mention the exact blend in terms of percentage on the pack's front along with the other labeling modifications.



Section 1: Definition



Section (2 3): Manufacturer Detail

-- Cargill

-- Nutiva

-- EFKO Group

-- Catania Spagna

-- Viva Labs

-- Aryan International

-- Daabon Organic

-- NOW Foods

-- Adams Group

-- Dasanxiang

-- Henan Lvda



Section 4: Region Segmentation



North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)



Section (5 6 7): Segmentation



Product Type Segmentation:

-- Canola Oil

-- Soybean Oil

-- Camellia Oil

-- Palm Oil

-- Olive Oil



Industry Segmentation:

-- Household

-- Commercial



Valuable Insights Included in the Report



* Product adoption analysis

* Pricing, sales, and marketing strategies adopted by prominent market players

* Region-wise assessment of the growth prospects of the Organic Edible Oil Market

* Significant technological advances and innovations influencing the growth of Organic Edible Oil Market landscape

* The market attractiveness analysis of different segments and sub-segments



