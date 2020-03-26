Trending 2020: Smart Lock Market Booming Worldwide : Allegion, Dormakaba Holding, Spectrum Brands, Onity, Cansec Systems

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2020 -- Global Smart Lock Market By Market Type (Deadbolt, Lever/Knob, Padlocks, Other Locks), Unlocking Mechanism (Keypad, App Based, Hybrid/Integrated, Touch To Open), Communication (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Other Protocols), Application (Industrial, Residential, Institution & Government, Commercial), Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025



The smart lock market is expected to reach USD 2.91 billion by 2025 from USD 1.13 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.46% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.



Few of the major competitors currently working in the Global Smart Lock Market are ASSA ABLOY 2018, Allegion plc, dormakaba Holding, Spectrum Brands, Inc., Onity, Cansec Systems Ltd., Master Lock Company LLC. , Safewise. , Spectrum Brands, Inc. , Schlage , Assa Abloy Group, Havenlock Inc. , Home Inc., Kwikset, Vivint Inc., Apigy Inc.,Schlage, Samsung Sdsco. Ltd and many more.



Market Drivers and Restraints:



Increasing demand in the field of mobile computing devices and telecommunication networks.

Growing demand in Hospitality management.

Rising focus and investments into smart city infrastructure.

Rapidly applicable in residential and commercial construction sector.

Distortion due to high cost of establishment.

Market Segmentation: Global Smart Lock Market

The market is based on Market type, Unlocking Mechanism, communication, Application and geographical segments.



Based on Market type, the market is segmented into Deadbolt, Lever/Knob, Padlocks, Other Locks.



Based on Unlocking Mechanism, the market is segmented into Keypad, App Based, Hybrid/Integrated, Touch to Open.



Based on Communication, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Other Protocols.



Based on Application, Industrial, Residential, Institution & Government, Commercial.



Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.



North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.



South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.



Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.



Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.



Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.



Supplier power: - An assessment of how easy it is for suppliers to drive up prices. This is driven by the: number of suppliers of each essential input; uniqueness of their product or service; relative size and strength of the supplier; and cost of switching from one supplier to another.



Buyer power: - An assessment of how easy it is for buyers to drive prices down. This is driven by the: number of buyers in the market; importance of each individual buyer to the organisation; and cost to the buyer of switching from one supplier to another. If a business has just a few powerful buyers, they are often able to dictate terms.



Competitive rivalry: - The main driver is the number and capability of competitors in the market. Many competitors, offering undifferentiated products and services, will reduce market attractiveness.



Threat of substitution: - Where close substitute products exist in a market, it increases the likelihood of customers switching to alternatives in response to price increases. This reduces both the power of suppliers and the attractiveness of the market.



Threat of new entry: - Profitable markets attract new entrants, which erodes profitability. Unless incumbents have strong and durable barriers to entry, for example, patents, economies of scale, capital requirements or government policies, then profitability will decline to a competitive rate.



Five forces analysis helps organizations to understand the factors affecting profitability in a specific industry, and can help to inform decisions relating to: whether to enter a specific industry; whether to increase capacity in a specific industry; and developing competitive strategies.



