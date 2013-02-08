Trending Forex Markets Contribute to Booming Month for LCG Markets with New Client Accounts

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- LCG Markets, a leading MetaTrader 4 broker and the international trading arm of UK based London Capital Group (LCG), who are publicly listed on the London Stock Exchange, has seen a dramatic increase in client numbers in January, fuelled largely by the booming world markets.



Ashley Jessen, Director at LCG Markets had this to say, “Forex markets have been trending fantastically and world indices are having a dream run, with the Aussie 200 Index recently enjoying 10 positive closes in a row, which hasn’t happened since October 2003. Traders are riding this momentum and chat rooms are abuzz with positive talk about recent gains as markets hit an extreme in positive sentiment.”



“Our Australian operation had the second highest number of new trading accounts in a month since May 2011 and triple the number of live accounts compared to January 2012. Positive sentiment and trending markets across both Forex and worldwide Indices are definitely driving traders back into the markets and we are loving the ability to offer our award winning commissions, spreads and customer service to those looking to jump back into the markets,” commented Jessen.



“Technically there have been extremely strong trends seen across all pairs against the Japanese Yen, especially AUD/JPY, GBP/JPY and EUR/JPY. Traders on our books did not miss a beat, pushing the EUR/JPY to the 3rd most actively traded product on our books in January, with 10% of all trades on the EUR/JPY with the bias sitting at 79% of trades long.” Ashley noted.



Jessen added, “Flexibility and the ability to follow trends tend to be two key characteristics of winning traders and in January the markets were heavily focused on the moves against the Japanese Yen. The beauty of being a trader is being able to use systems that identify trending markets and being flexible to locate those trade opportunities to meet certain criteria and we can see that is the case among our traders as they gravitated to the EUR/JPY.”



LCG Markets provide all live account holders with access to over 2,000 pieces of technical analysis daily, free of charge and opening a trading account takes a couple of minutes.



To find out more about our choice of trading platforms, including MetaTrader 4 and our proprietary web based ClearTrader platform, visit http://www.LCGmarkets.com.au and discover why the May 2012 Investment Trends CFD Survey awarded us Number 1 in Customer Satisfaction for Value for Money and Customer Service.



About LCG Markets

LCG Markets is the trading name of London Capital Group Pty Limited which is regulated by ASIC and is fully owned by London Capital Group Holdings Plc which is listed on the London Stock Exchange. London Capital Group transacts over 30,000 trades each day and has over 70,000 clients globally across our MetaTrader 4 and proprietary ClearTrader platforms. LCG Markets is regulated by ASIC under AFSL 364264.



Forex and CFD trading carries a high level of risk to your capital and you can lose more than your initial deposit. These trading products may not be suitable for all investors so seek independent advice.



While LCG Markets attempts to ensure that the information herein is accurate at the date the information was produced, however, LCG Markets does not guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, performance or fitness for a particular purpose of any of the information provided herein and under no circumstances are they to be considered an offer, solicitation to invest or be construed as giving investment advice.



Company contact info:

Source: LCG Markets Australia

Address: Level 14, Macquarie House, 167 Macquarie Street

City: Sydney

Zip: 2000

Country: Australia

Phone: 1800 259 678

Email: a.jessen@LCGmarkets.com.au