Trending Penny Stocks - AMARANTUS BIOSCIENCE HOLDINGS, INC.(OTCBB:AMBS), Lenovo Group Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LNVGY), Danone SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DANOY), E.ON SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:EONGY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: AMARANTUS BIOSCIENCE HOLDINGS, INC.(OTCBB:AMBS), Lenovo Group Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LNVGY), Danone SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DANOY), E.ON SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:EONGY)



AMARANTUS BIOSCIENCE HOLDINGS, INC.(OTCBB:AMBS) ended lower -5.56% and complete the day at $0.034. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 4.88 million. After opening at $0.037, the stock hit as high as $0.0385. However, it traded between $0.01 and $0.20 over the last twelve months.

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates and diagnostic blood tests to diagnose and treat human diseases in the United States



Has AMBS Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Lenovo Group Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LNVGY) closed yesterday at $19.07, a +2.42% increase. Around 78,936 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 32,157 shares. The company is now valued at around $9.96 billion.

Lenovo Group Limited is principally engaged in investment holding. It is a personal technology company serving customers in more than 160 countries. The Company is a personal computer (PC) vendor



For How Long LNVGY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Danone SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DANOY) moved +0.44 percent higher at $15.87 and traded between $15.75 and $15.88 after opening the day at $15.84. Its performance over the last five days remained 2.85%, which stands at 10.67% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 18.52%.

Danone SA is a France-based food company that primarily produces fresh milk products, baby foods, biscuits, cereal products and medical nutrition products. It also co-produces bottled water.



For How Long DANOY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



E.ON SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:EONGY) shares fall, losing -4.12 percent to close at $16.07. The stock is down around -14.45% this year and -26.05% for the last 12 months. Around 68,144 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 36,269 shares.

E.ON SE is a Germany-based provider of energy solutions. It manages the E.ON Group, which consists of five global units and 12 regional units. Global units consist of Generation, Renewables, Gas, Trading (which are also Company's business segments) and New Building & Technology that comprises project management and engineering related to construction of power plants and the operation of existing plants across the Group, and research and development projects for the E.ON Innovation Centers.



Will EONGY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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