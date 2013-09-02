Trending Penny Stocks - BELLE INTL HLDG ADR (OTCMKTS:BELLY), Global Clean Energy Inc(OTCMKTS:GCEI), OriginOil Inc(OTCMKTS:OOIL), BLAST APPLICATIONS(OTCMKTS:BLAP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: BELLE INTL HLDG ADR (OTCMKTS:BELLY), Global Clean Energy Inc(OTCMKTS:GCEI), OriginOil Inc(OTCMKTS:OOIL), BLAST APPLICATIONS(OTCMKTS:BLAP)



BELLE INTL HLDG ADR (OTCMKTS:BELLY) was a volume gainer of 9,062.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 11,550.00 shares. The stock opened the session at $13.72 and finished at the end of the day at $13.66 and the stock plunged -0.44%.The market capitalization of the stock remained 11.57 billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained negative -27.07%. Belle International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, distribution, and retail sale of shoes and footwear products primarily in the People?s Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau.



Has BELLY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



In the preceding trading session, Global Clean Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:GCEI) exchanged 604,661.00 shares and the average volume remained 414,214.00 shares. The stock closed the session at $0.0330 with the drop of -2.94%. Tracking three months and 6 months trends, the stock was at of +57.14% and +6.45%, respectively. Global Clean Energy, Inc., a cleantech corporation, develops and markets proprietary technology in waste to energy management. It offers R.E.S.C.U.E - reforming environmental salvage into clean usable energy technologies, which recover and reform environmental salvage into clean useable energy in Canada and North America.



Why Should Investors Buy GCEI After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



OriginOil Inc(OTCMKTS:OOIL) Its closing price was $0.260. The volume of the stock was 62,513.00 shares and the average volume remained 252,218.00 shares. Yesterday, the stock traded amid the day price range of $0.25 - $0.26. The market capitalization of the stock remained 10.97 million. The beta of the stock remained 0.60. OriginOil, Inc. engages in the development of energy production process for harvesting algae, and cleaning up oil and gas water. It intends to embed its technology into the systems through joint ventures, private labeling, and licensing agreements.



Can OOIL Show a Strong Recovery? Find out in This Research Report



BLAST APPLICATIONS (OTCMKTS:BLAP) exchanged 1.04 million shares in the previous trading session, and its average trading remained 498,404.00 shares. BLAP advanced +15.88% and it closed the trading at $0.0197. The market capitalization of the stock remained 9.72 million. YTD trend of the stock was negative +217.74%. Blast Applications, Inc. designs, creates, and develops applications for the Apple iPhone, Facebook, and Twitter that allow users to make social media sites access easily. It offers various applications, including IGoals, a soccor application; TasksLive for workgroup task management; CanDoBetter.



For How Long BLAP’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/